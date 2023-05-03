Evangeline Parish Searching For Missing 15 Year Old

The Evangeline Parish community is searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a call regarding the disappearance of Anthony Louis Robin.

According to the report, Anthony left his residence in the Reddell area at around 5:30 pm for a walk in his neighborhood but failed to return home. He is described as a white male, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with red hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

Anthony suffers from several conditions, including bipolar disorder, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and has suicidal tendencies. He left his home without any of his prescribed medications. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Authorities have entered Anthony Robin's information into the national database for missing persons, and the community is urged to come forward with any information they may have on Anthony's whereabouts.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Anthony Robin, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.