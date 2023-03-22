Eunice Police investigating early morning shooting

Eunice Police responded to a report of a shooting on South East Street Wednesday, March 22.

Upon arrival, officers determined that several shots had been fired into a home, as well as a vehicle parked outside.

Police said all shots were fired from outside of the home. Several rifle casings from two different caliber weapons were found according to police. No one in the residence was injured. However, the vehicle that was shot had left the residence prior to officers arriving. It was later located unoccupied in an apartment complex parking lot on East Maple Avenue.

Officers observed blood evidence inside of the vehicle. The identities and number of occupants that were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting is undetermined at this time. The vehicle was taken to the Eunice Police Department for further processing.

The motive for the shooting is undetermined. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Eunice Police or St Landry CrimeStoppers.

