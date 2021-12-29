Eunice Police Chief calling on residents to protect themselves

EUNICE, L.a. — The Eunice Police chief is calling on the public for help when it comes to fighting gun violence in the community.

This comes after a shooting and a shots fired call Monday night. In the shooting, two people were injured, one of them critically. At last check, Eunice Police told KATC that no arrests have been made, but they do have persons of interest.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot is now calling upon the public to protect themselves.

"The more people protect themselves, the more the criminals see that people are going to stand up and start protecting themselves and their community and their neighborhoods," he said. "It's going to keep these people out — it's just like having police officers at the scene."

Chief Fontenot said his department, like others, is experiencing a staffing shortage.

"The police officers are here to help the community, we work for you, we're here to try to help protect you, but when we're short-staffed it's hard to do," Fontenot said. "And if we're not getting the cooperation we need from the public, it makes our job almost impossible. We need your cooperation, we need your help."

As for the victim who was critically injured and taken to a local hospital, the chief told KATC that man is now conscious.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Eunice Police Department.

