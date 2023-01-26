Eunice High boys basketball faces season-ending suspension following game fight

EUNICE — At this moment, 8 teams in the state are facing suspension. One of those programs, Eunice high boys' basketball.

"Quote me, 95% of our teams are doing what they're supposed to do", says LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine. "It's the 5% that we have to put in rules like this."

Less than two weeks ago, Eunice hosted Washington Marion for their first meet-up of the year. The game was called off in the second quarter after a player from both teams went for a loose-ball. That's when the players began fighting, causing team benches to clear and soon after, fans flooded the court.

Eunice Chief of Police, Kyle LeBouef, confirms no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Bonine claims that each incident is viewed on case-by-case basis, meaning no situation is the same. From the association's handbook, teams involved in a fight may be suspended for the season and based on the severity of this fight, the Bobcats are done for the year.

"Hence, why we have that 45 day suspension policy in place. We take each case with it's own merit. We're not trying to use one specific school as a case or example. We've implemented it fairly. In this case, now that we only have 3 weeks left, they're done."

No matter the circumstance, the LHSAA wants to remind everyone that they have a no-tolerance policy for fighting during games.

"I hate that it's in place but we've got to do something with what's going on in the stands, as well as what's going on on the floor. We use common sense but at the end of the day, we have to get this under control and it's not just Louisiana, but it's nationwide."

KATC has reached out to St. Landry parish superintendent, Patrick Jenkins for comment, and we haven't heard back at this time. And Eunice athletic director, Andre Vige, declined comment.

