Étouffée Festival returns to Arnaudville April 23-25

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KATC) — The annual Étouffée Festival is back in Arnaudville — a free festival featuring every kind of étouffée you can imagine.

Not only is admission free, but parking is too. There is a clear bag policy in place and no pets, ice chests, glass containers, or outside food or drinks are allowed. Food and drinks purchased on site go toward supporting the local Catholic church.

Festival hours are as follows:

- Thursday, April 23: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Family night — Carnival only)

- Friday, April 24: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

- Saturday, April 25: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Outside of the carnival, there are also the following events:

Mayor’s Cook-off: Behind KC Hall — 387 Main Street, Arnaudville. Happening Saturday, April 26th from 8:00 a.m. - 10 a.m. Winners announced around 2:30 p.m.

Auto Show: 122 Pine Street, Arnaudville. Happening Saturday, April 25th, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Registration: Online registration available; on-site registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Winners announced around 11:30 a.m. Judging starts immediately after registration.

Bingo: Little Flower Auditorium, 122 Pine Street, Arnaudville. Happening Saturday, April 25th from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

KATC sat down with this year's Étouffée Festival queen, Emma Bonin, to hear more about what attendees can expect this year.

Étouffée Festival in Arnaudville April 23-25, 2026 weekend

For more information on the festival, click here.