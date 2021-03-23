Essential workers eligible for COVID vaccine, vaccination numbers increasing

Essential workers are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.

The expanded eligibility went into effect on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Essential workers like those at CASA St. Landry-Evangeline, found it challenging to work remotely. Now that they are next in line for COVID-19 vaccines, they can have a return of normalcy.

"To have an opportunity to receive a protective barrier, it's great., said CASA recruitment coordinator, Shelby Santiago .

As a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children, working in person is a requirement. This made it essential for Santiago to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I think that it's important that we think about not just the safety of ourselves but think about the safety of others in our community,” Santiago added.

Although eligibility is expanding many are seeking the best option to schedule their appointment.

More than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana. Nearly 600,000 people are fully vaccinated statewide.

Those looking to get a vaccine must have an appointment, whether it's at a private pharmacy or through a mass vaccination event.

"We have to do our due diligence in making sure that our community is safe,” said Santiago.

For a full list of where to get vaccinated statewide Acadiana see below:

