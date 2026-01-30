Elton running back named Sports Illustrated 1A high school player of the year in Louisiana

ELTON, La. — At Elton High School, football is about more than trophies. It’s about pride, family, and legacy especially if your last name is Lemoine.

This past season, Elton running back Makelin Lemoine turned a quiet rise into statewide recognition. Lemoine rushed for more than 2,000 yards, scored 40 touchdowns, and even recorded three interceptions on defense, earning District 4A Offensive MVP honors and later being voted Sports Illustrated’s Louisiana Class 1A Player of the Year.

“I mean people knew it, but it was quiet just starting to make a name for myself,” Lemoine said. “Now this people know me.”

Coming from a small rural school, Lemoine said the numbers mean more because of the effort required to earn them.

“It keeps me still, keeps me humble,” he said. “I’m just very grateful for it. Just coming out of a small school, I got to work for it. I got to put in more effort.”

That effort didn’t come without moments of doubt. Lemoine said there were times during the season when he questioned his path, but his family and the Elton community never let him lose belief.

“They kept my hopes up, my spirits up,” he said. “There’s plenty of times it’s probably not for me.”

When recognition arrived, it came from well beyond Allen Parish. More than 20,000 votes were cast in the statewide Sports Illustrated poll, including support from outside Louisiana.

“If it wasn’t for my family and the community of Elton, I wouldn’t have won that,” Lemoine said.

The honors also carry personal significance. A decade earlier, Lemoine’s older brother Marcus starred at Elton, setting records that still hang inside the program. Makelin isn’t just chasing awards he’s chasing family history.

“My dream coming into high school was to finish my high school year with my jersey right on the side of his with all my records,” he said.

Ultimately, Lemoine hopes to continue his football career at the college level while majoring in criminal justice, a goal he says keeps him focused beyond the accolades.

As his name continues to grow, Lemoine says his motivation goes beyond statistics.

“I want to walk outside and people be like, ‘That’s Makelin Lemoine,’” he said. “I don’t want to have to say nothing. I want them to know my face.”

For Elton High, Lemoine’s season is another reminder that legacy can be built anywhere even in the smallest of towns one play at a time.

