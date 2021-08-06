Watch
Elton man arrested after having inappropriate sexual conduct with a student

Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 06, 2021
An Elton man is now booked into Jeff Davis Parish jail after having inappropriate sexual conduct with a student in March 2021.

In June 2021, Jeff Davis Sheriff detectives received a complaint of inappropriate activity between a student and teacher in the parish.

During the investigation detectives say they discovered that Brendan O’neal Laughlin, 23, of 412 2nd Street, Elton, had inappropriate sexual conduct with a student in March 2021 at his residence in Elton.

Judge William Knight, District Judge Pro-Tempore signed an arrest warrant for Laughlin today for violation of Revised statute 14:81.4 Prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

Laughlin was booked into the parish jail, police say, on a bond set at $10,000.00.

