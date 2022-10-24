Guide to Elections: Ballot Issues

Ballot Issues – November 8th, 2022

Amendment 1 Amends the Louisiana Constitution to increase the maximum amount of certain state funds authorized to be invested in equities to 65

Amendment 2 Expands property tax exemptions for certain disabled veterans and extends property tax exemptions to the spouse of a deceased veteran with disabilities

Amendment 3 Amends the Louisiana Constitution to allow classified service/civil service employees to publicly support the election campaigns of individuals in their immediate family when off duty

Amendment 4 Amends the Louisiana Constitution to allow local governments to waive water charges for customers if damages are not caused by the customer

Amendment 5 Amends the Louisiana Constitution to provide for the adjustment of ad valorem tax rates by a taxing authority up to the maximum rate approved by the constitution until the authorized rate expires

Amendment 6 Amends the Louisiana Constitution to limit the increase in assessed value of residential property in Orleans Parish to 10% of the property's assessed value from the prior year

Amendment 7 Removes language in the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, thereby prohibiting slavery and involuntary servitude except as it may be applied lawfully in the administration of criminal justice

Amendment 8 Removes the annual income recertification requirement to receive special assessment property tax rates for homeowners that are permanently and totally disabled

Ballot Issues – December 10th, 2022

Amendment 1 Adds a section in the Louisiana Constitution that says, "No person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state"

Amendment 2 Amends the constitution to require senate confirmation of State Civil Service Commission appointees

Amendment 3 Amends the constitution to require senate confirmation of State Police Commission appointees

