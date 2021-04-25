Election results: April 24, 2021

Polls are now closed in four Acadiana parishes for the April 24 election.

Voters in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, and Vermilion Parishes decided on several propositions in Saturday's election. Below is a list of propositions in each parish, along with updated election results.

Full election results can be found at sos.la.gov. The full text of each proposition can be found on the Secretary of State's website, or by clicking here.

Acadia Parish - all precincts reporting

Fire Protection District No. 7 Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Parcel Fee Renewal)

YES - 72% (164 votes)

NO - 28% (65 votes)

Fire Protection District No. 7 Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Parcel Fee)

YES - 48% (108 votes)

NO - 52% (119 votes)

Evangeline Parish

Law Enforcement District Proposition (Sales Tax)

Iberia Parish

City of New Iberia Proposition (Tax Renewal)

YES - 76%

NO - 24%

23/30 precincts reporting

Vermilion Parish

Sub-Road District No. 4 of Road District No. 2 Proposition (Tax Renewal)

Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition (Tax Renewal)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel