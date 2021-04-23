What's on the Ballot: April 24, 2021

What is on the ballot from the April 24th election in Acadiana? Four parishes in Acadiana will be voting on propositions.

See the full propositions below:

Acadia Parish

Fire Protection District No. 7 Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Parcel Fee Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 7 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect annually for a period of twelve (12) years, beginning with the year 2022, a fee of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) on each lot, subdivided portion of ground or individual tract upon which is located, either in whole or in part, a residential or commercial structure, regardless of the structure's being occupied or unoccupied (an estimated $96,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the service charge for an entire year), for the purpose of acquiring facilities and equipment, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and all purposes incidental thereto, and shall the District be further authorized to fund the proceeds of said parcel fee into bonds to pay the costs of capital improvements, said bonds to be issued from time to time in the manner provided by law, including, but not limited to, Section 1505 of Title 40 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended?

Fire Protection District No. 7 Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Parcel Fee)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 7 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), levy and collect annually for a period of twelve (12) years, beginning with the year 2021, a fee of Twenty-Five Dollars ($25.00) on each lot, subdivided portion of ground or individual tract upon which is located, either in whole or in part, a residential or commercial structure, regardless of the structure's being occupied or unoccupied (an estimated $48,050 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the service charge for an entire year), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating facilities and equipment, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and all purposes incidental thereto, and shall the District be further authorized to fund the proceeds of said parcel fee into bonds to pay the costs of capital improvements, said bonds to be issued from time to time in the manner provided by law, including, but not limited to, Section 1505 of Title 40 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended?

Evangeline Parish

Law Enforcement District Proposition (Sales Tax)

Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the "Tax"), (an estimated $3,700,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing July 1, 2021, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) for the purposes of paying all lawful expenses of the sheriffs office, including but not limited to capital expenditures, equipment acquisition and salaries?

Iberia Parish

City of New Iberia Proposition (Tax Renewal)

Shall the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), renew a special tax of two and ninety-six hundredths (2.96) mills on all of the property subject to taxation in said City for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $615,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of maintaining and operating public parks and recreational facilities in said City?

Vermilion Parish

Sub-Road District No. 4 of Road District No. 2 Proposition (Tax Renewal)

Shall Sub-Road District No. 4 of Road District No. 2 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy an eight and fifty-nine (8.59) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within said Sub-Road District (an estimated $316,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing and improving public roads and highways within said Sub-Road District, or for the maintenance thereof?

Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition (Tax Renewal)

Shall Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of seven and forty-seven hundredths (7.47) mills on all the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $449,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating hospital equipment and facilities for the District and providing matching funds for energy conservation measures?

