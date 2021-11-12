Election Day is Saturday: Why you should vote

Saturday, November 13, is Election Day and a majority of registered voters have not yet cast their ballots.

Early voting numbers have officials concerned about Saturday's turnout. Across Acadiana, just about four percent of registered voters have cast their ballots during early voting.

That leaves almost 560,000 voices still yet to make themselves heard.

"If numbers are really low, you're probably going to see a low turnout election with not much public interest or knowledge so many people are not paying much attention to this election, don't think it's that important and probably won't turn out," said Pearson Cross, UL Lafayette Political Science Department Head.

The level of interest in the election, however, doesn't indicate the importance of what is on the ballot.

"This is an important election because it's going to change the way the state handles its sales tax collection. There are four different constitutional amendments on the ballot," said Cross. "So, sadly, there's some history of this where voters don't come out when the constitution is being changed and it's too bad."

If the predicted 15 to 20 percent turnout is accurate, those votes that are cast will weigh heavy on the outcome.

"People who are very interested in the election come out and vote which means that small groups of people can sway the election one way or the other so if you want your voice to be heard I would encourage people to come out and vote," said Cross.

Louisiana residents can vote at their designated polling place on Saturday, November 13, from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm.

For more information on what is on your ballot or to find your polling location, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments (two parishes in Acadiana): Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.

7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitution Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.

24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments (four parishes in Acadiana): Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin spoke with KATC about the four proposed amendments to the state constitution: Sec. of State Ardoin discusses state amendments on Nov. 13 ballot

For more from KATC on elections got to KATC.com/elections. We'll have all local results once polls close on Saturday night.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel