Sec. of State Ardoin discusses state amendments on Nov. 13 ballot

This Saturday, November 13, is Election Day in Louisiana. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the ballot will be four proposed amendments to the state constitution that will affect all Louisianans.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin visited Lafayette Wednesday to stress the importance of getting out and voting this weekend.

"There's four constitutional amendments on the ballot, some local propositions, there may be a special election for an office or two on the ballot," Ardoin explained. "Mainly the important thing is these constitutional amendments will decide some of the future tax issues for the state, for the people for the future so we're urging people to get out and vote."

You can find more information about what's on the ballot this weekend and details on the four amendments in the stories below.

