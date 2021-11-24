Early voting begins Saturday for the December 11 election

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that early voting for the December 11 election begins Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Voting opens at 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Local parishes in Acadiana are in bold and underlined.

7 parishes will have local propositions and candidate races: Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia , Orleans and Rapides.

will have local propositions and candidate races: Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, , Orleans and Rapides. 26 parishes will only have local propositions: Acadia , Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Grant, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary , St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, and West Carroll.

will only have local propositions: , Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Grant, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, St. Helena, , St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, and West Carroll. 1 parish will only have candidate races: Vernon.

will only have candidate races: Vernon. 1 parish will have a local proposition and a recall election: Ouachita.



will have a local proposition and a recall election: Ouachita. 29 parishes will have no elections : Caldwell, Cameron, Claiborne, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Martin, Vermilion, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Winn.

Those looking for locations to vote or view a sample ballot can use the GeauxVote Mobile app.

More election information can be found by going to the voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov .

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel