Early voting begins March 12 for March 26 election

Early voting for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election begins Saturday, March 12.

Voting will continue through Saturday, March 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

The Secretary of State's Office says that voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana's free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot.

GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter, they say.

Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver's license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

