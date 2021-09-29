Don't forget to register for fall elections

It's National Voter Registration Day, and the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters is encouraging residents to register.

This year's fall primary has been pushed back to November 13 - giving you a few extra weeks to sign up.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is October 13, while October 23 is the deadline to register online.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced earlier this month that the fall elections were rescheduled in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida. Early voting was also rescheduled.

The national civic holiday promotes registering to participate in the voting process. Volunteers and organizations nationwide "hit the streets" in their efforts to spread awareness and help citizens register. Read more here.

"In order to vote on Election Day, you have to be a qualified registered voter, and that's very simple," said Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters. "You can come in person to register or online at the GeauxVote app for the Secretary of State's office to do it online."

More information can be found on the SOS website at sos.la.gov.

