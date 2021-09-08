Fall 2021 elections rescheduled due to Hurricane Ida

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Wednesday that the fall 2021 elections have been rescheduled in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida.

Ardoin met with Governor John Bel Edwards Tuesday to request the change, and Ardoin said the governor agreed with the recommendation.

The October 9 election will be held on November 13, and the November 13 election is set for December 11.

Ardoin said he's thankful that Edwards "recognized the importance of our recommendation," adding the change will "allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible."

More information, including an emergency certification and election-related deadlines, will be released soon.

We've compiled a list of the Acadiana-area offices and propositions that will be on the ballot on November 13 (previously October 9).

