Acadiana voters approve most tax renewals; Church Point sales tax fails

Acadiana voters weighed in on a slate of local tax renewals and funding proposals Saturday, and most measures passed, according to complete results from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

In Lafayette Parish, voters approved both parishwide millage continuations.

The road and bridge millage passed with 69% of the vote.

The drainage, fire protection and public health millage passed with 70%.

In Vermilion Parish, voters overwhelmingly renewed a 10-mill school district tax, with 81% voting in favor.

In Acadia Parish, voters split their decisions.

The Bayou des Cannes–Nezpique Gravity Drainage District renewal passed with 76%.

Church Point’s proposal to add a 0.5% sales tax for police funding failed, with 54% voting no.

In Jefferson Davis Parish, results were mixed.

A ½-cent parishwide sales tax extension for jail operations and animal services failed by a razor-thin margin, 50% to 50%.

A separate ½-cent school board sales tax—dedicated to employee pay—passed with 52%.

In St. Landry Parish, voters selected a new police chief in Grand Coteau. Brad Randell won with 56% of the vote over Willie Troy Coco. The Fire Protection District No. 3 millage renewal passed with 91%.

Turnout remained low across the region, but the results will guide school funding, road repairs, drainage work and public safety operations for the next decade.

