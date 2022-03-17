Absentee ballot deadline approaching for March 26 election

Voters wishing to request an absentee ballot for the March 26 election have until Tuesday.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming absentee ballot deadline on Tuesday, March 22 by 4:30 p.m.

Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in-person at the parish Registrar of Voters office.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, March 25 by 4:30 pm.

The Secretary of State's Office provided an instructional video showing how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot.

Completed ballots can be returned to the parish Registrar of Voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member. Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on Election Day.

Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

