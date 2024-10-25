Electioneering within 600 feet of polling places prohibited in Louisiana

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters of the state’s electioneering laws ahead of the upcoming election. Per Louisiana Revised Statute 18:1462, electioneering within 600 feet of a polling place is strictly prohibited.

This prohibition includes wearing campaign or political paraphernalia such as T-shirts, hats, buttons, or any items displaying candidate names or political slogans. Voters found in violation of this statute will be asked to remove the items. Those who refuse to comply will be asked to leave the polling site.

"Remaining at a polling site after being asked to leave by an election commissioner, law enforcement officer, registrar, or deputy registrar is in violation of LA R.S. 18:1462(A)(2)," the Secretary of State’s Office stated. Authorities are prepared to enforce these regulations to maintain the integrity of the polling process.

Voters with questions or concerns about election laws can contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Election Integrity at 800-722-5305.

For more information and a complete list of election rules, visit sos.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel