El Paso Carencro could be opening soon

Efforts are being made to complete El Paso Carencro on Gloria Switch what Developing Lafayette believes is the last remaining hurdle, parking, for a 4+ year construction project.

They say, "No matter the case of blame and where it should fall, let’s cheer on the fact that this structure needs to be completed once and for all."

El Paso in Youngsville was built in a year's time, they report.

El Paso's newest location will be located at 200 Gloria Switch.

