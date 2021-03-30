Efforts to restore historic venue in Eunice underway, bill proposal in upcoming legislative session

Efforts to restore a historic venue in Eunice are underway and could get a boost at the upcoming Louisiana legislative session.

A state senator's proposal could benefit the Liberty Theatre in Eunice.

Senator Heather Cloud, who is proposing the bill, says it will help restore the location. It's a bill, she says, many of her constituents asked her to consider proposing.

The Liberty Theater sits in the heart of Cajun Prairie, but the stage lights have been dark since October 2019.

"They have the volunteers, they have the manpower, and they just need a funding source,” said Cloud.

Right now, other historic venues in Opelousas are incorporated into state tax. In Cloud's proposed legislation, SB 80, she says Liberty would also get that funding.

"This law that I've proposed does, it simply adds the Liberty Theatre in Eunice as one of the acceptable venues for the dollars to be expended towards the improvement, preservation, and operation of the little theatre,” Cloud added.

Although the theater was shut down before the pandemic, Cloud hopes lawmakers acknowledge the need for community resources.

"To have such an opportunity at a time where so many communities have been suffering because of COVID, shutdowns, job losses, this is just a great investment that I think will have great rewards not only for the city of Eunice but it will be far reaching throughout the state,” Cloud added.

Cloud says it's unclear what day during the legislative session the bill will be introduced, but says she's hopeful it'll be adopted.

