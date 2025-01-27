Earthquake recorded near York Harbor, Maine

The USGS confirms a 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred this morning at 10:22 EST just southeast of York Harbor, Maine.

A large number of self-reported shake intensity from locals in the area reported overall light to moderate shaking. Reports were received as far as Boston, however the epicenter was confirmed to be in Maine. Most reports claim shaking lasted only 5-20 seconds.

The USGS has said there are no tsunami threats associated with this earthquake. Some aftershocks may be felt by residents in the area.

Being as this is an area that does not sit on an active fault line, it is considered to be a significant geological event.

Jobie Lagrange/KATC

More information can be found at:

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000pmk3/shakemap/intensity

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel