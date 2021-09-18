Early morning fire in Scott

Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 300 block of Vatican Road early Saturday morning at 12:14 A.M.

In Saturday's press release, upon their arrival, a metal storage building, behind a residence, was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature, caused by an electrical issue inside the building.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Units from Duson and Carencro Fire Departments responded to the incident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel