Dry air returning to Acadiana over the weekend

After 99 straight days, going all the way back to June 6th, Acadaina finally had it's first day below 90 on Thursday.

Now the heat index of course was much warmer than 90 but after the summer we've had we'll take any relief we can get.

Temperatures on Friday will return to the 90s, however, and we'll be starting a new streak of 90 degree days that will take us through next week.

A few pop up showers will be possible in the afternoon but they won't be as widespread as they were over the last few days.

Dry air will finally push into the region on Saturday and will set the stage for much more comfortable round of morning temperatures starting Sunday morning.

Sunshine will spill over into next work week, along with lows that will start consistently getting down in the 60s.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel