Drowning on Toledo Bend Lake

Shortly after noon today, a body was discovered in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives, Sabine Parish Coroner's Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, LA Dept of Wildlife & Fisheries, Natchitoches Parish SO, Desoto Parish SO are on the scene, according to SPSO's Facebook page.

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office has not provided any updates, as of yet.

KATC will provide updates as they become available.

