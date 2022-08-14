Driver Killed in fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. off Hwy 165.

The crash claimed the life of Antonio William Vega,71, of Midland, Tx

Officials said that Vega drove off the roadway of a curve and overturned several times. Vega sustained fatal injuries which cause him to be pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed was taken into consideration to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology report was submitted and remains under investigation.