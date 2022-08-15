Drier to start the week, with warming temperatures

It's shaping up to be a much drier week coming up this week with showers becoming much more isolated than over the weekend.

Drier air has moved in which will make it a little harder for showers to get going, although one or two can't be ruled out entirely.

Since we won't have those afternoon showers though it is going to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index running well into the triple digits through the day.

We'll keep this pattern going through the first half of the work week but moisture does return along a stalling frontal boundary on Thursday, returning those showers to the forecast.

Once that front gets in we'll return to a more unsettled pattern with daily showers expected to continue to pop up through the weekend and on into next week.

The tropics remain quiet for now, but it does feel important to mention that this is the start of the busiest time of year and we can't let our guard down just yet.

There's a few models that support the idea that the tropics may be ready to switch on, this doesn't mean storms barreling into Louisiana, but more a signal that the quiet may not last through the Atlantic Basin.

