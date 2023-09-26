Drier air moving in for the back half of the work week

Monday's front has stalled just offshore and is keeping drier air to our north for at least another day.

The proximity to that boundary means that we'll end up with a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but nothing that will be long lasting or too widespread.

Highs remain in the low 90s and the heat index several degrees warmer as we continue to deal with an abundance of atmospheric moisture.

Rain chances will steadily diminish through the rest of the week, and eventually it will start to feel a little better in the mornings.

The first week of October is looking incredibly dry and hot so our stretch of 90 degree days will continue into another month.

