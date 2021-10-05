Drier air moves in to Acadiana

Finally a break from some of the humidity here in south Louisiana after a front moved through the area on Monday.

It's not going to be the drastic difference we enjoyed a few weeks ago, but even some subtle differences can make some good improvements.

Temperatures, while still warm, will remain in the mid 80s in the afternoon and the lows will drop down into the low to mid 60s.

The biggest change is the drop in humidity as drier air has moved into the area which will make it feel much more comfortable outside.

Skies will remain clear with plenty of sunshine, and this pattern will likely hold through the rest of the week.

