Dreary weather continuing across Acadiana Tuesday

It's another dreary forecast across Acadiana for Tuesday with cloudy, misty conditions the main order of business.

A foggy start to the day will mean a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9:00 a.m. so you'll want to give yourself a little extra time on the roads in the morning.

Once the fog eases up a little we'll continue to see plenty of clouds, which at times will be capable of producing some light passing showers.

Temperatures are going to be cooler than they've been the last few days with highs remaining in the low 60s, and dropping into the low 40s overnight.

There's very little change in the overall weather pattern for the middle of the week with cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures on tap for Wednesday.

It will take the front finally passing on Thursday to break up the clouds but as that front moves through it will be dragging showers and storms along with it.

Sunshine then finally returns on Friday and through the weekend before another unsettled pattern takes shape for next week.

