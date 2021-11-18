Dozens of students arrested following a riot at a Terrebonne Parish high school

GRAY — A dozen high school students were arrested Tuesday at a Terrebonne Parish high school.

Hundreds of students at H.L. Bourgeouis in Gray were changing classes when the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers (SROs,) who were monitoring the hallways during the break, witnessed a large fight taking place.

SRO deputies, patrol officers, teachers and administration attempted to stop them and bring the situation under control.

Police say after several minutes, all students who were involved in the fights were separated and detained without any serious injuries.

After further investigation, there were a total of twelve students identified as being involved in the fights. All twelve student, ages 14-17, were arrested for rioting and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center where they were booked and jailed.

Sheriff Soignet says, "Terrebonne Parish schools are a place for our children to be safe and get an education. This type of violence will not be tolerated in our schools and there will consequences for their actions."

The press release did not provide a time or which body of students (H.L. or South Terrebonne student body) were in the school at the time of the incident.

This case remains under investigation and more arrest may follow, they say.

