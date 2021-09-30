DOTD working to reduce accidents along Evangeline Thruway, projects in preliminary stage

We're learning about projects along Evangeline Thruway that could prevent pedestrian accidents.

Since this time last year, KATC has reported about six people who have been hit and killed in that area.

On Tuesday, a bicyclist died after being hit on Evangeline Thruway near I-10.

The Department of Transportation says it recognizes the increase in crash.

It is now in the beginning stages of a road assessment on the Thruway.

"We are conducting what we call an RSA which is a road safety assessment. That road safety assessment includes how can we improve safety for the travelers and the pedestrians, traveling public and the biking traveling public,” said DOTD Assistant District Administrator of Engineering, Michael DeSalle.

According to DOTD, the average daily traffic (ADT) for the Thruway was 57,647 vehicles per day in 2020.

One pedestrian who did not want to go on camera says crossing the thruway is dangerous because people either don't have their lights on or they don't use their blinkers when turning.

She believes a walkway would be a safe addition to the thruway.

DeSalle says pedestrians should use crosswalks.

"Please be careful. Don't cross where you're not supposed to because the traveling public is not expecting a pedestrian to cross just out in the open where there's no signal or no pedestrian crosswalk,” DeSalle added.

So far there's no set date on when both the road safety assessment and I-49 Connector will be completed.

