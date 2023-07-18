DOTD encourages candidates to be mindful of guidelines when posting campaign signs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to advise candidates, as they conduct their campaign for public office, to please keep the following in mind:

It is against Louisiana Law (see RS 48:347) to place signs within the right of way of a state highway. Campaign signs placed in the state right of way will be removed and stored at the nearest DOTD parish maintenance unit for 30 days. Contact information for the DOTD Districts can be found below.

A good rule of thumb is to place your sign behind existing utility poles on property where you have received permission from the private property owner. Most utilities are within the DOTD right-of-way.

For directions about where and how to reclaim any of your signs that have been removed by DOTD personnel, please refer to the list below.