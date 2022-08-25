DOTD announced a lane closure beginning Monday

The DOTD announced a lane closure project that will affect the north and southbound lanes of LA. 99 from the east and westbound I-10 interchanges.

This project will begin Monday, Aug. 29, and is projected to be completed around mid-November.

Both left and right lanes will be worked on by alternating each lane closure during the day.

According to the DOTD, "The closure is necessary for the contractor to complete required slope repair and other related work".

you can check out the DOTD website for more updates and Map details:

http://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announcements/announcement.aspx?key=30802

