Dominating ridge of high pressure keeps spring like temperatures

A ridge of high pressure has set up shop in the Gulf of Mexico and is going to be responsible for the stagnant weather pattern Acadiana has this week.

Despite working our way through the holiday, temperatures have been more reminiscent of late spring with a stretch of 80 degree days starting on Tuesday.

Winds are coming from the south around 10-15 mph which is keeping in plenty of moisture so on top of the warmth it'll remain fairly muggy across the area.

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds for the next several days, and overall staying dry with rain chances remaining minimal at best.

The ridge will begin to break down over the weekend which is going to open the door for some showers to move through on Sunday, along with a slight dip in temperatures.

That slight dip will be followed up by an even deeper pull of colder air early next week with a front expected to move through to start next work week.

