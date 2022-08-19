Disturbance in Bay of Campeche now designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

The disturbance we have been tracking for the last several days has been designated as potential tropical cyclone four in the Bay of Campeche.

Further development into a depression or tropical storm in the next 24-36 hrs is anticipated.

Track and Intensity PTC 4

Regardless, the core of this feature will be heading towards Mexico/Texas bringing a heavy rainfall threat.

The system remains no concern for Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel