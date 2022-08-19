Watch Now
Disturbance in Bay of Campeche now designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

Track and Intensity
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 17:05:05-04

The disturbance we have been tracking for the last several days has been designated as potential tropical cyclone four in the Bay of Campeche.

Further development into a depression or tropical storm in the next 24-36 hrs is anticipated.

Regardless, the core of this feature will be heading towards Mexico/Texas bringing a heavy rainfall threat.

The system remains no concern for Acadiana.

