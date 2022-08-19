Disturbance in Bay of Campeche now designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

The disturbance we have been tracking for the last several days has been designated as potential tropical cyclone four in the Bay of Campeche.
Further development into a depression or tropical storm in the next 24-36 hrs is anticipated.
Regardless, the core of this feature will be heading towards Mexico/Texas bringing a heavy rainfall threat.
The system remains no concern for Acadiana.
