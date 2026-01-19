De'Von Warren hits 1,000 career points after setback

For the last four years, De'Von Warren has been a versatile 6-foot-8 forward who can score from anywhere on the court.

"Whoever, whether they're tall, short, whatever, I just let them worry about what they’ve got to do,” Warren said. “This season, being my senior season, I’m just trying to soak up every moment, take one game at a time, and really just have fun with it.”

Head coach Jake Dewitt, who has been at Turlings Catholic for 22 years, said he noticed Devon Warren’s potential from the start.

From that first start as a freshman, Warren grew just as much on the court as he did off it. His scoring numbers reflected that growth: 137 points as a freshman, 300 as a sophomore, and 460 as a junior. The march to 1,000 career points was on.

But the ball stopped bouncing when adversity hit last summer. Warren underwent surgery for an MPFL injury, a condition commonly linked to kneecap dislocations in high-impact sports like basketball, according to research published by the National Institutes of Health.

“The next four to five months, I really couldn’t start doing basketball work. It was definitely hard. It wasn’t easy,” Warren said. “Even while sidelined, the support of my family and teammates was incredible. I was just really grateful to be back on the court, especially with my teammates, taking advantage of the time I had and taking it one step at a time.”

Dewitt recalled the challenge of Warren’s surgery. “You’re going into your senior year, everything’s ahead of you, coming off a great season into spring and summer ball, and now you’re set back. But he told me he’d be back before December, and he got cleared around December 1st. Seven days later, as it got close, I thought, ‘OK, this might be the night.’”

On December 8th, Warren reached 1,000 career points, joining just three others in Turlings Catholic history to hit the milestone.

“You know, just grit over the years,” Warren said when asked what reaching 1,000 points means. “It’s not easy to get to that milestone, especially coming off my surgery over the summer. I’m extremely grateful and blessed to reach this point in my career.”

