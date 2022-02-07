Deputies searching for St. Martin Parish runaway teen

Deputies in St. Martin Parish are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

16-year-old Ebony Labauve is described as 5’3”, 155 pounds, with long dirty blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweatpants

Deputies say she was last seen leaving a residence and entering a gold sedan in the 1700 block of Nursey Highway on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at around 10:04 p.m.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Labauve is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel