Depression Era Glass Exhibit to visit a Opelousas museum

The Louisiana Orphan Train Museum will present "An American Glass Exhibit of the Depression Era" for the month of September.

The depression glassware, made between 1929-1939 and often clear or colored translucent machine-made glassware, was distributed free or at low cost in the US and Canada around the time of the Great Depression.

The Louisiana Orphan Train Museum is located at 828 E Landry Street in Opelousas.

Ticket dates are September 1 to September 30.

For more information on the exhibit or for ticket info, visit laorphantrainmuseum.com

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel