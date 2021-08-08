Watch
Depression Era Glass Exhibit to visit a Opelousas museum

Posted at 8:16 PM, Aug 07, 2021
The Louisiana Orphan Train Museum will present "An American Glass Exhibit of the Depression Era" for the month of September.

The depression glassware, made between 1929-1939 and often clear or colored translucent machine-made glassware, was distributed free or at low cost in the US and Canada around the time of the Great Depression.

The Louisiana Orphan Train Museum is located at 828 E Landry Street in Opelousas.

Ticket dates are September 1 to September 30.

For more information on the exhibit or for ticket info, visit laorphantrainmuseum.com

