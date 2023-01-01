Dense fog settles in again tonight; low-end threat for severe weather late Monday into Tuesday

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 60s

HIGHS MONDAY: MID-70s

DISCUSSION

FOG continues to be the main issue for our overnights and early mornings.

We'll see another round of dense fog tonight, so be extra careful out on the roadways!

tonight's fog

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

Isolated storms will develop Monday afternoon mainly across western/northern portions of Acadiana (40%).

There is a slight risk of severe weather in place.

Damaging winds and an isolated tornado warning would be the primary threats if any storms go severe.

Tuesday Severe weather threat

On Tuesday, the low-end severe weather threat will shift eastward as a broken line of showers and storms move through.

Tuesday Severe weather outlook

All of Acadiana is already under a marginal risk (level 1).

Again, any severe weather will be isolated in nature.

Rainfall estimates will range from some areas picking up close to an inch while others pick up less than 0.25".

Rainfall estimates Graf model

Outside of that, it will be quite breezy Monday as sustained winds will be ~15-20mph with gusts perhaps upwards to 30mph at times.

Winds Monday

Nicer and quieter weather returns by the end of the week and into the weekend.

