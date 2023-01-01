Watch Now
News

Actions

Dense fog settles in again tonight; low-end threat for severe weather late Monday into Tuesday

GRAF Visibility.png
tonight's
fog
GRAF Visibility.png
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 17:52:38-05

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 60s
HIGHS MONDAY: MID-70s

DISCUSSION

FOG continues to be the main issue for our overnights and early mornings.

We'll see another round of dense fog tonight, so be extra careful out on the roadways!

GRAF Visibility.png
fog

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

Isolated storms will develop Monday afternoon mainly across western/northern portions of Acadiana (40%).

There is a slight risk of severe weather in place.

Damaging winds and an isolated tornado warning would be the primary threats if any storms go severe.

Production Earth Design.png
Severe weather threat

On Tuesday, the low-end severe weather threat will shift eastward as a broken line of showers and storms move through.

Production Earth Dtesign.png
Severe weather outlook

All of Acadiana is already under a marginal risk (level 1).

Again, any severe weather will be isolated in nature.

Rainfall estimates will range from some areas picking up close to an inch while others pick up less than 0.25".

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
Graf model

Outside of that, it will be quite breezy Monday as sustained winds will be ~15-20mph with gusts perhaps upwards to 30mph at times.

Acadiana Wind FORECAST RPM Rob.png
Monday

Nicer and quieter weather returns by the end of the week and into the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.