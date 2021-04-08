Debris & Electronics Drop-off Day to he held at Cajun Field

Lafayette Parish residents can take advantage of Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Republic Services Debris & Electronics Drop-off Day to get rid of household junk. This is a chance to dispose of items that aren’t typically picked up curbside or can’t fit into a cart.

LCG is working with electronic recycling management company MRM and television manufacturer TCL, according to an LCG spokesperson. Both will be on site collecting TVs and other electronics. LCG continues its partnership with Bike Lafayette, a nonprofit organization that collects old bikes to rebuild them. Repaired bikes will be donated to children and adults in need.

The event will be held at UL Lafayette Cajun Field April 17, 2021, from 8 a.m.-noon

Accepted Items

Old tires, wood and metal, furniture, appliances, carpet and padding, and other construction debris. There is a limit of five tires per person.

Smaller waste, such as old clothes, toys, plant pots, and other items should be placed in a bag or box.

Larger items such as old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted.

Not Accepting

Automotive fluids

Household chemicals

Compressed gas cylinders

Medical waste

Ammunition

Explosives

Gas-powered equipment

A complete list of acceptable items can be viewed online at https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/debris-drop , or residents may call 337-291-8529.

Residents should be prepared to help unload all items except electronics.

Only items from households within Lafayette Parish will be accepted. Driver’s licenses will be checked. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

