Daylen Cambre Turns Walk-On Roles Into NFL Opportunities

LAFAYETTE, La. — Daylen Cambre’s journey to the NFL is nothing short of remarkable.

Once a walk-on receiver at the University of Louisiana, Cambre now finds himself wearing the uniform of one of the league’s most historic franchises. His path built on sacrifice, patience, and self-belief defines the true meaning of an underdog story.

Cambre’s football journey did not begin at receiver. Growing up, he dreamed of playing quarterback. Despite being undersized, he played the position throughout middle school and for three years in high school. But entering his senior season, that dream was challenged when he was beaten out for the starting job.

Rather than walking away, Cambre chose to adapt.

“I asked my coach what I could do,” Cambre said. “He asked if I wanted to play receiver. I told him I’d do anything to get on the field.”

That decision led to one season at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, where Cambre made the position switch and kept his football hopes alive. Despite limited recruiting interest, an opportunity soon emerged just minutes from home.

The University of Louisiana offered Cambre a preferred walk-on spot, and he accepted without hesitation.

“I didn’t really have any other options,” Cambre said. “So I said yes and went all in.”

At UL, Cambre redshirted his freshman season before carving out a role on special teams. Starting as a holder on place kicks, he steadily worked his way into multiple units, doing whatever was necessary to earn snaps.

After his college career, Cambre trained for the NFL Draft knowing nothing was guaranteed. When draft day arrived, his name was not called. But the journey didn’t end there.

Soon after, the phone rang.

A call from the New York Giants offered Cambre a contract, turning his lifelong dream into a daily challenge. In the NFL, Cambre quickly learned, every practice is an audition.

“You’ve got to make a play every day,” Cambre said. “I treated every practice like a tryout.”

That approach paid off. In Week 8 of the regular season, Cambre was told just days before kickoff that he would be active. On his first play, the returner broke free toward him — and Cambre made the tackle.

One of his proudest moments, however, came back home in Lafayette. Cambre’s jersey now hangs on the University of Louisiana’s Wall of Walk-Ons, a reminder of what persistence can achieve.

“It doesn’t have to be being a first-round pick,” Cambre said. “If you work, love the game, and make the most of every opportunity, you can do it.”

For Cambre, the journey is just beginning. And while the stats will matter, his impact may be felt most by those who see his story and believe their own dreams are still within reach.

