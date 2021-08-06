Dates set for Auditions for THE NUTCRACKER

LAFAYETTE—Lafayette Ballet Theatre invites area dancers to audition Sept. 11, and Sept. 12, for the 21st anniversary of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” Auditions will take place at The Lafayette Ballet Theatre, 201 Petroleum Drive, Lafayette, 70508.

“The 2021-2022 season will be our 40th anniversary here at Lafayette Ballet Theatre,” said Shannon Heath, co-artistic director. “We are excited to launch another year and are grateful we survived the last year — a year that led us to recognize the importance of quality of life for our community.”

“We need and missed those places and moments of shared joy,” said Mitzi Heath, co-artistic director. “Not that we didn’t recognize that gratitude before, but we became so aware of appreciating since the onset of the pandemic. Having the opportunity to continue working with our dancers, even when we were doing so virtually, led me to so much appreciation.”

The Heath sisters say they have seen young dancers acknowledge that same level of appreciation they feel themselves.

“Many of them shared the appreciation for being able to come back to classes,” Shannon Heath said. “They’re also task masters. They too have experienced the hardships and lifestyle modifications the pandemic required. They’ve shown me lessons about mental health and the quality of life. We have learned through them and through our own experiences.”

To qualify for “The Nutcracker” auditions, a dancer must be at least 8 years old by December 2021*; have completed at least one year of ballet study; and be studying ballet currently in an established dance program. Masks are required.

Due to Covid-19, additional audition dates may be available from Sept. 13 - 15. Options for virtual Zoom auditions may be available from Sept. 13-15. Please email: Shannon@Lafayetteballettheatre.org, or call 337.262-0444.

WHEN:

Sept. 11, ages 15 to professional.

11 a.m. Pointe variations.

1:30 p.m. Chinese (ballet flats) and Spanish (character shoes) variations only.

Sept, 12, ages 8 - 14 (NO pointe work)

1:00 – 1:45pm Ages 8-9

2:00 – 3:00pm Ages 10-11

3:30 – 5:0pm Ages 12-14

5:00 – 5:30pm Tumblers only. NO audition fee required.

DRESS: Ballet attire.

Please arrive at least ½ hour prior to audition time. Registration form available at the audition, and on our website www.LafayetteBalletTheatre.org [lafayetteballettheatre.org]

COST: $35. Required of participants ages 8 by December 2021 to 17 at the time of audition. (No audition fee for dancers age $18+.) Checks payable to LBT, cash at audition accepted. Online Cost is $36. Credit card payment accepted on LBT website, select “Theatre Payment.”

Lafayette Ballet Theatre, with Principal guest artists from the Pacific Northwest Ballet, and the entire dance community, presents the full-length Holiday classic,

THE NUTCRACKER. Two performances are scheduled: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., in the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Moving Forward: Due to Covid-19, we hope to do our performances live, but depending on conditions, we may have to live stream. For more information visit our web site at www.lafayetteballettheatre.org [lafayetteballettheatre.org].

