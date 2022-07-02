Watch Now
Daniel Cormier inducted in the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame

Cormier retired from UFC in 2020
UFC 230 Mixed Martial Arts
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 00:29:35-04

LAS VEGAS  — Lafayette native Daniel Cormier was officially inducted in the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame yesterday.

In 2020, the former two-weight champion retired at 19-3.

When speaking on the honor, he says it's "everything to me".

"I've always loved sports. I understand the significance of the Hall of Fame. I understand the honor of an athlete's career being memorialized by those three words. Therefore, I want you to know that this means everything to me. This is a culmination of a career that has spanned in over a decade.

