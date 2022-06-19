Dangerous heat this week with only isolated afternoon rain chances

High heat stays in the forecast this week across Acadiana.

The culprit is that stubborn ridge of high pressure that seems to not want to leave us alone!

This week Upper pattern

Plan on highs pushing the mid-upper 90s all week long.

We may surpass 100° at some point this week, especially when dew points drop a little lower mid-late this week... Whew!

With the ridge of overhead, rain chances will be limited to only 10-20%.

Next 48-hours Graf model

A cooling shower would be our only hope for some relief!

The pattern looks to hang tough through the upcoming weekend.

Hopefully a break in the pattern and some relief on the way for the following week.

Fingers crossed!

Have a great week and be sure to practice proper heat precautions out there.

TROPICS

All is quiet for now!

