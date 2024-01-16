Dangerous Cold: Single digit wind chill values through the morning

Bitter cold has moved in across Acadiana as we all wake up to the coldest temperatures we've seen in over a year.

Wind chill values have been down in the single digits and will likely stay in the teens and twenties for the remainder of the day.

Even without factoring in the wind temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s with some areas in north Acadiana staying below freezing through the day.

Daniel Phillips

Monday's freezing rain has left a layer of ice on cars, signs, patio furtinure etc but we haven't had reports of ice accumulating on any of the roads.

Many of the area's bridges and overpasses have been closed as bridges are the first to freeze and keep in mind you can't always see ice on roadways.

Winds will remain persistent through the afternoon blowing out of the north around 15-20 mph with gusts between 30-35 mph.

Those gusty winds will finally relax overnight but we can expect another hard freeze as temperatures once again will fall into the teens.

Daniel Phillips

We will slowly start to thaw out on Wednesday and while highs will stay in the 40s we'll at least be above freezing which will feel like a treat.

Winds coming out of the south will bring a warmer, muggier air mass into the area so a quick warm up will be with us for Thursday.

A few light showers out there Thursday will be possible with temperatures in the low 70s.

If you've wrapped your pipes for this round of cold keep them wrapped, we've got another hard freeze coming up to end the week.

