Daily downpours in the mix each and every day this week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-90S

DISCUSSION

Hopefully y'all had a great weekend!

As expected, not as much rain across the area today, but still some of you saw a quick passing shower or two.

We'll look to stay quiet through the remainder of the night as skies fair out late.

Monday will kick off an unsettled week of weather across Acadiana.

Next two days GRAF model

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds out there tomorrow as highs push the lower 90s.

A surge of low-level moisture from the Gulf into the region will help enhance our rain chances (50-60%).

Week ahead Atmospheric moisture

And that is pretty much where rain chances will remain for the entirety of the week as a good amount of atmospheric moisture lingers across the area.

A healthy swath of 1-3" of rainfall will be possible through the next 7 days.

However, as we all know, any one storm in the summertime can easily produce those values, so we'll say isolated higher amounts certainly possible.

The pattern could remain unsettled into the upcoming weekend as well, but still a little too early to tell for sure.

Be sure to check back in for the latest 10-day forecast.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

We'll round out the month of July and kick off the month of August quiet in the Atlantic basin.

No new developments expected at least thru the next 5 days.

