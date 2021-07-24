Crowley traffic stop leads police to shooting suspects

Crowley Police Departments reports officers responded to a physical altercation that resulted in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Their patrol and criminal investigation divisions responded in the area of W Andrus Street, in Crowley, they say.

Officers from the patrol division were able to make a traffic stop, on a suspect vehicle, that had two male subjects fleeing from the scene.

Through their additional investigation, detectives were able to determine Suspect, Todd Thomas Jr, of Opelousas, had been involved in the altercation and had fired multiple rounds from a nine millimeter handgun at victims inside a residence on W Andrus Street.

It was also determined Thomas had arrived at the residence with the firearm on his person, showing he had arrived at the scene with ill intent, according to their press release.

