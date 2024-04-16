One suspect surrenders, another still wanted in New Iberia killing

NEW IBERIA, La. — One of two people wanted in connection with last week's killing on Easy Street in New Iberia has surrendered, Capt. Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department said Tuesday.

Jeremy Jermain Jenkins, 42, has turned himself in and is no longer wanted, according to Laseter.

Jenkins was wanted for Letting a Disorderly Place, Gambling, and Obstruction of Justice.

Ja'Quan Dureil James Johnson, 27, is still wanted for First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.